This is how Will Smith’s son overcame his intestinal problems: Find out what these conditions are like

Bowel problems do not distinguish between age or status. Will Smith’s son He was diagnosed with this condition, which can be controlled with treatment and from which he was successful.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States specify that it is common to have pain or discomfort in the intestine without being a great cause for concern. However, if the discomforts persist for weeks, something more serious could be happening.

Between 60 and 70 million people in the American territory live with some digestive disease. One of the most serious disorders of this type is inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

This was the intestinal problems of Will Smith’s son

Will Smith’s son Jaden broke the silence about the intestinal problems that plagued him for years. In a special of the new “Red Table Talk”, through Facebook, the young man revealed that his conditions could be a consequence of having been “eating pancakes for breakfast since he was a child”, every day.

“I was able to work with the doctors and really get the vitamins, my supplements, and, you know, protein shakes. That is half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find for my body, “said Jaden Smith, who compared his current physique to the one he had in 2009, when he” looked like bones. “

His relationship with food remained unusual, since “He disgusts the thought of eating”.

“I have a lot of trouble eating when I’m on set, when I’m getting ready to perform, when I’m doing something that is stressful,” explained the 23-year-old, who managed to gain weight, grow his muscles and maintain them.

This is what the mother thinks

Jada Pinkett Smith, the young man’s mother, also gave her opinion on the matter, having had her own experience with intestinal problems. In his case, he eliminated eggs, chicken, oatmeal, and gluten from the diet.

“I think people should also better understand that if we put toxic food in our body, this will help create toxic emotions, toxic moods. I have seen it in my own eating lifestyle, you know?” Said the woman from 50 years.

According to an article on the entertainment portal Toofab, Jaden Smith previously admitted that dairy and gluten were a big problem for him. Also, by not eating meat, it was easy to be deficient in vitamins and omega-3s.

Among the foods that cause intestinal problems are coffee, broccoli, cauliflower, milk, fresh cheeses, ice cream, fried foods, citrus fruits, garlic and onion, highlights the MCG health website. Some raw ingredients tend to cause stomach pain.

This article is designed for information and is not intended to provide medical advice or solutions. Always ask your doctor or specialist if you have questions about your health or before starting treatment.

