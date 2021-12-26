This is how Robert Downey Jr would return to the role of Iron Man

MEXICO CITY.

Iron Man’s sacrifice at the end of Avengers: Endgame put the final touch on the story of the hero who started the Marvel Universe in 2008. But that does not mean that it was the final goodbye of Robert Downey Jr., since many media point to his return sooner or later. The question is,how marvel plans the return of tony stark?

Media reports such as We Got This Covered or Insider’s Daniel Richtman assure that the actor is already in talks with Marvel to return to play Tony Stark in one way or another. And although at the moment there is nothing confirmed, all the signs point to his return through the multiple MCU projects on Disney +.

At this point, there are two fairly logical possibilities that would explain how Iron Man can return even after his death in Endgame. On the one hand, Disney has confirmed the Ironheart series, starring young inventor Riri Williams, that in the comics he is one of the few characters that has managed to emulate Stark technology, making his own armor.

Her participation in the Ironheart series would make a lot of sense narratively, since the young protagonist is destined to be the heir to Iron Man’s legacy. In fact, in the comics, Tony Stark upon learning of Riri’s work transfers his consciousness to a device -similar to JARVIS or EDITH- and he becomes the girl’s mentor. This would be easy to bring to the screen, including just the voice of Downey Jr. for the role.

THE FLASHBACKS OF ARMOR WARS

On the other hand, Disney has also confirmed a series, Armor Wars, starring War Machine / James Rhodes. In it, Tony’s partner will face the Avenger’s greatest fear: that your technology falls into the wrong hands.

Although at the moment there is no confirmation of the presence of Tony Stark in Armor Wars, given the context of the series, references to Iron Man are inevitable, and rumors suggest that Downey Jr. himself could get back into the game. character skin for some flashback sequences, to further explain their relationship with War Machine.