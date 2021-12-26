They discover protein that reduces the possibility of suffering from obesity

Researchers from Spain have discovered that a protein could reduce the risk of obesity, which opens research routes to help eradicate an epidemic that affects 40% of the adult population around the world.

The study, carried out at the Agust Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBAPS) in Barcelona and directed by the biomedical specialist Mercedes Fernández-Lobato, has identified that the consumption of the CPEB4 protein in mice reduces the accumulation of lipids in the abdominal cavity , inflammation of adipose tissue, and weight gain.

The research also reveals that the absence of the protein normalizes the composition of the microbiota (bacteria of the digestive system) and favors the presence of bacteria that protect the intestinal barrier.

The work reveals the existence of a regulatory circuit of the translation process from RNA to proteins, directed by CPEB4, until now unknown, “explained Fernández-Lobato.

“Nowadays, research is mainly focused on the previous step, that is, the synthesis of RNA from DNA, so the results open new avenues of research to develop better treatments against obesity,” said the specialist.

Diet-induced obesity has become an epidemic worldwide, with nearly 40% of the adult population being overweight or obese.

This disease carries an increase in mortality, as well as the susceptibility to suffer more than one disorder at the same time, and is closely related to the risk of developing cancer.

The ignorance of a large part of the mechanisms involved in the damaging effects of obesity, points out the IDIBAPS, makes it difficult to have viable therapeutic strategies or to develop new treatments to combat it.