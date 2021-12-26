They capture an eruption of a black hole near the Earth

Eruption of the black hole located in Centaurus A. Photo: CRAR / CURTIN AND CONNOR MATHERNE LSU

The Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) telescope, located in Western Australia, managed to photograph radio emissions, something like an energy eruption, from the supermassive black hole that is close to Earth.

The eruption of black hole located in Centaurus A it has dimensions equivalent to 16 full moons arranged in a row.

“These radio waves come from the material that is being absorbed by the supermassive black hole at the center of the galaxy“Explained Dr. Benjamin McKinley, lead author of the research published in Nature Astronomy.

“The waves form a disk around the black hole and, as matter is detached when attracted by it, powerful jets are formed on both sides“As if it were an eruption coming from the center of the spatial mass concentration, the researchers reported.

To achieve this sighting, the researchers combined the radio observations with optical and X-ray data, which allowed them to better understand the physics of these supermassive black holes.

The science popularizer Mar Gomez explained that Centaurus A, is a galaxy close to Earth (12 million light years away) whose supermassive black hole has been erupting for millions of years. As it draws energy from the falling gas, it spews material close to the speed of light.

The International Center for Radio Astronomy Research highlighted that astronomers have produced the most complete radio emission image of the supermassive black hole actively feeding closest to Earth in the Centaurus A galaxy.

And they assured that we can still learn a lot from Centaurus AIn particular, because it is so close and we can see it in such detail.

What is a black hole?

According to astronomy experts, a finite region of space within which there is a sufficiently high concentration of mass as to generate a gravitational field such that no material particle can escape.