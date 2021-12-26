Harry Potter, Hermione Grander, Ron Weasley and more students will return to the College of Witchcraft and Wizardry for ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’

It will be next January 1 when Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts arrives at HBO Max with the aim of celebrating the 20th anniversary of the magical saga based on the novels by JK Rowling.

“The retrospective special will tell a delightful story of how it was made through new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.” says the synopsis.

They are the 10 alumni who return to ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’

According to the official poster, the students who will return to the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Hogwarts, are Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton), Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright), Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis), Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch), Dean Thomas (Alfred Enoch) and Fred and George Weasley (James and Oliver Phelps).

However, the cast of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts also includes Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Ian Hart (Professor Quirrel), among others. Also, the director of Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone, Chris Columbus will also participate.

“This retrospective is a tribute to all the people whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon, from the talented cast and crew who put their hearts and souls into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the spirit of the Wizarding World 20 alive. years later, ”said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Youth & Classics.

