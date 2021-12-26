They add science and ancestral knowledge to preserve traditional medicine

They promote the project of the Totonaca School of Traditional Medicine, in order to transmit their knowledge about health care to new generations.

The UNAM, through the University Program for the Study of Cultural Diversity and Interculturality (PUIC), and people of Totonaca origin, promote the project of the Totonaca School of Traditional Medicine, in order to transmit to new generations their knowledge about care Of the health.

Four years ago, a group of grandparents and about 70 traditional doctors approached PUIC researchers with the proposal to jointly create a space and a study plan that would allow the elderly to transmit their knowledge. This is how the School’s plan arose, recalled the Program researcher, Carolina Sánchez García, who specified:

“Not from the UNAM, but as something emanated from the indigenous people themselves, who, seeing that more and more young people seek to migrate to the United States, feared that this knowledge accumulated for centuries would be lost soon, and forever.”

To better understand why such a project is so necessary – added the academic – let us consider that in Mexico there are many indigenous settlements without health centers or infrastructure to care for the sick or difficult pregnancies, hence healers and midwives are the first to respond. to these emergencies in the community.

“If health complications in indigenous communities are serious, without the healers they would be even more so, because because they do not have communication channels in their communities, means of transportation or resources to get to a hospital or care center in time, the traditional doctors end up being the only ones there to solve problems ”, he asserted.

At the moment, the School or Pukgaltawakga Likuchu, in Totonaca, is a project in development in which the PUIC works with the Center for Indigenous Arts and academics from other institutions (such as the Universidad Veracruzana).

In order to test and improve what the educational model will be, the first diploma was organized that began in October 2019 and ended in February 2020, from which 13 young people graduated who received lessons from UNAM specialists, temazcaleros, midwives , rezanderos, sobadores, yerberos. They were instructed in various healing arts and reinforced their knowledge of their language, worldview and culture. “The next thing is to evaluate the results of this first experience to take advantage of what worked, see what to improve and apply it in the School.”

Multidisciplinary team

According to the WHO, traditional medicine is “the set of knowledge, skills and practices based on indigenous theories, beliefs and experiences, whether or not they are explainable, used for the maintenance of health ”. In this regard, Carolina Sánchez indicated that “as academic-researchers our attitude to the unexplained is to inquire until we find an explanation.”

For this reason, the university group was integrated by anthropologists, pedagogues, botanists and specialists such as Roberto Campos, from the Faculty of Medicine, who, in addition to studying the different ways in which traditional and conventional medicine can converge, has given scientific support to diseases that they seemed to exist only in the collective imagination, such as empacho, a disease that “hurt my curiosity, since the generality of the doctors, if not all, disbelieved in it, despite being evident to all the people,” declared Carolina Sánchez.

In order to generate more and more documents that support the validity of these sanatorial practices, the researchers, teachers and students of the Pukgaltawakga Likuchu are working on two manuals: one for midwives and the other for sobadores. Also in a Dictionary of Traditional Totonac Medicine, which will join the Library of Traditional Mexican Medicine of the UNAM, an emblematic project of the linguist Carlos Zolla (former head of PUIC), one of the people who contributed to the School’s project and to structuring its educational model.

Health Dialoguers

More than healers, midwives or herbalists, it is considered that the young people who will leave their classrooms will be “health dialoguers”, a term chosen by traditional doctors and indigenous spiritual guides, without the intervention of their academic counterpart.

“In that we want to be very clear, we are respectful and we know that it is not up to us to choose words or categories. If this is to recover a process typical of the Totonac community, then everything must be done under their terms, “said the PUIC researcher.

He added that despite the existence of the legal framework in Mexico regarding traditional medicine, it will remain a dead letter if the new generations of “health dialogue practitioners” lack official recognition and formal certification. If what the law says does not have a real impact on the institutions, this practice will end up as a “non-institutional form of social response to disease”.

It is necessary to advance along this path, but first we must avoid that said knowledge is lost and the key to achieving this is the intergenerational transmission of knowledge; that is what we are looking for with the Totonaca School of Traditional Medicine, stressed the academic.

