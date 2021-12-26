These are the secrets of Honey, a therapeutic medicine

Studies on honey have shown its effectiveness against different pathogenic bacteria, even some that were already resistant to antibiotics.

After the problem of growing bacterial resistance towards antibiotics, the scientific community is studying substances or active principles used before the age of antibiotics, such as honey, due to its high antimicrobial potential.

Not for nothing was honey used by the Egyptians, Greeks and Romans for therapeutic purposes in addition to food.

Keys that make honey stand out as a medicine against bacteria

The high sugar content , mainly glucose and fructose, but also other minor sugars, combined with low water content , make honey an unfavorable environment for the growth and multiplication of bacteria. Although these are not the only factors, since studies have shown that replicating this mix in an artificial honey , it does not have the same result.

The honey is an acid food . It is composed of more than 32 different organic acids, such as gluconic, acetic, citric, formic, malic, oxalic, and so on. These elements also create conditions unfavorable for microbial growth .

. It is composed of more than 32 different organic acids, such as gluconic, acetic, citric, formic, malic, oxalic, and so on. These elements also create conditions . It includes antibacterial properties in phenolic compounds, methylglyoxal (characteristic of manuka honey, although it is also present in other varieties to a lesser extent), defensin-1 peptide or hydrogen peroxide.

The property of hydrogen peroxide occurs when honey has not been subjected to heat treatments and contains an enzyme (glucose oxidase) that is incorporated by bees when they are preparing this delicious delicacy. This enzyme is activated with a moderate dilution of honey and reacts with glucose, producing acid. gluconic and hydrogen peroxide , which is known as hydrogen peroxide.

Among other benefits of honey, it has been shown that in treatments combined with antibiotics, honey allows reducing their doses and is capable of reversing previously acquired resistance to them.

How honey works against bacteria

In numerous in vitro studies, honey has shown its efficacy against different pathogenic bacteriaeven some that were already resistant to antibiotics.

In addition, research ensures that honey causes changes in the morphology and structure of bacteria, even breaking them.

It is worth mentioning that this substance is not only well seen as a treatment, but also as a preventive agent to avoid infection.

Despite its great benefits, the use of honey in medicine has limitations mainly related to its composition and method of application. Therefore, more in vivo studies are needed to corroborate the promising results previously obtained in vitro. Be that as it may, honey for medicinal uses has to be safe, produced under rigorous hygiene standards and without presenting pesticides or other contaminants in its composition.

With information from theconversation.com