These are the best Anne Hathaway FILMS on Amazon Prime

The weekend is approaching and you may not know what to do, but you want to stay home enjoying a movie by Amazon prime, so a good option would be to see all the productions that the platform has with the beautiful actress Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway movies perfect for the end

The interpreter Anne is one of Hollywood’s favorites, so it is almost certain that where she appears will be good content to enjoy and have fun for a while, so we recommend taking into account some of the following suggestions to watch on Amazon Prime Video :

“Fashion Intern” (2016)

It is one of the favorite films of the actress’s fans, as it is about an older man named Ben Whittaker, played by Robert De Niro, who decides to start working at the fashion company as an intern with his boss Jules Ostin, who plays the role of Anne Hathaway. At first they don’t seem to get along very well, but over time they become best friends.

“Girlfriend War” (2009)

This story stars Emma and Liv, both of whom have been friends since they were just girls and they always dreamed of getting married at the Plaza Hotel during the month of June. Years later, when the two grow up and are close to fulfilling their dream, due to a logistical error there is only one date available for both of them, unleashing a war to get married.

“One Day” (2011)

This production presents the love story between Emma and Dexter, who meet during their college graduation and become friends, but eventually part ways.

Years later, the two see each other again and realize that they are meant for each other, so they start a beautiful and fun relationship together.

“Love and other drugs” (2010)

This film talks about the relationship between Maggie Murdock and Jamie Randall, who meet during a visit to the doctor and end up having sex. However, the two decide to start a relationship, but split due to Maggie’s chronic illness.