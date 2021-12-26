These are the artists who have spoken out about mental health in 2021 | Love 40

2021 has been a rare year and better than 2020, without a doubt. It has also been a year of great discoveries, especially musical ones. But, above all, it has been a year in which we have been able to get to know our favorite artists a little more. Many of them have openly commented on very personal traits and one of them has been mental problems.

The objective? Make mental health care visible and that it becomes the fundamental of our daily lives. To be physically well, we must also be mentally well. That is, both parties are connected and interdependent. And it is a shame that, on many occasions, mental health has been neglected, albeit unconsciously.

This is where our artists come on stage. Public figures have a great influence on what they publish and stop publishing. But when it comes to mental health care, it’s all welcome. Selena Gomez, Camilo, J Balvin, Dani Martín, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus or Camila Cabello are some artists who have shared their personal experiences in order to make mental health visible and encourage people to go to professionals.

That is why since LOS40, we remember the interpreters who have wanted to contribute their bit in the matter:

1. Selena Gomez

In case of Selena Gomez It is one of the most notorious, since for years she has confessed her own mental illnesses for which she has had to overcome (and trying to overcome). Bipolar disorder, anxiety, and depression They have made the Texan get involved in making mental health visible. In November 2021, he launched a personal project together with his mother Mandy teefey and her best friend Daniella Pierson: Wondermind, a podcast to speak openly on the subject and help those who need it most. It is certainly a humble gesture since many people cannot afford a health professional, so if they try to help each other it is a little easier. Even so, the singer has not stopped encouraging the public to go to therapy for your mental sake.

2. Adele

Adele’s case is special. The artist returned to the music scene after having been on hiatus for five years. And he did it in a big way. In an interview with the Rolling stone, has spoken about the events that have marked the artist and have been able to with her: her divorce from Simon Konecki and her fights depression and anxiety. Adele was devastated to see her marriage fall apart, which increased her depression. She herself said that to calm her anxiety, she chose to travel: Jamaica, Greece and Arizona. It was also the moment where she became “addicted” to the gym.. “I realized that if I could transform my strength and my body in this way, surely I could do it with my emotions, my brain and my inner well-being. That was what drove me, “said the artist.

3. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, the figure of female empowerment, has confessed to suffering panic attacks. The last one (or at least the one we have known) was in September of this year, in full concert at the Summerfest 2021 festival. The American had to stop the concert and confess to his followers something so natural that it could happen to any human being: “Being on stage used to feel like being at home, and it doesn’t anymore for all the time I’ve been locked up. And this is very drastic“Cyrus expressed hurt. Without a doubt, she received all the support from her fans. However, the artist has released more references about mental health on social networks, where she confessed her anxiety.” I miss that human connection. I want to take all this philosophy that I am learning inside my house, to put it into practice outside my house when it is safe to do so, “the singer said at the time.

4. Camilo

On September 14, Camilo visited The Hormiguero as a reason to promote his summer tour of our country. In addition, he took the opportunity to manifest a very important trait in the life of the aertist: defended the importance of going to the psychologist and taking care of mental health. In the interview, he was asked how long he goes to therapy: “Every two or three weeks,” he replied. “It seems to me a surprise that whenever one says”I have an appointment with my psychologist“People say,” Are you okay? What’s wrong with you? “Mental health, hand in hand with spiritual health, it is something fundamental in life“added the Colombian. Camilo advised not to accumulate our worries, since” a small amount is being made “and the day will come when we will explode and end up worse.”You have to normalize. That people say “why don’t you go to the psychologist?” Make it a weird thing not to go“, settled the artist.

5. Dani Martín

Dani Martin has also joined the team take care of your mental health. Although the artist has not confessed to any diagnosed mental illness, he has confirmed that he is going to therapy. Specifically, to the psychiatrist, his “Amazing place“. This was expressed in a thread of Twitter in June 2021. “It is worth finding places where you feel you are working and learning, I still have a lot to learn from me, so I’ll keep catching planes to go to that fucking paradise I’m talking about“Said one of his tweets. He even recently confessed it live on a TV program. In November, Dani went to The objective to talk about personal aspects of his life and one of the star topics was mental health. The Madrilenian confessed that he had been going to the psychiatrist for a year and that you are proud to be “working a lot of things” that used to frustrate you.

I was on the beach, but today I caught a plane. It had been a long time since I got on one, especially to go to a wonderful place: the place where in these moments of my life I feel better, more myself, calmer, happier. (I open thread): pic.twitter.com/3kBd2yY7aF – Dani Martín (@_danielmartin_) June 11, 2021

6. Ariana Grande

As we have said before, many people cannot afford to go to therapy due to the established prices. Therefore, any economic or social help is welcome. One of the great outstanding aid is that of the American, Ariana Grande, who donated a million dollars to a Better Help counseling program. Any of his fans or anyone who needs it could request it. “Therapy shouldn’t be a privilege for a few who have access to it thanks to its possibilities. Knowing that this does not fix the problem in the long term, what I wanted was to awaken some hope and inspire some of you to feel good or not be afraid to ask for help“The artist stated firmly on her Instagram profile.

7. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has also commented on the matter. In October, our companion Cristina Regatero spoke with the artist in an interview for LOS40 about his new album, Equals. One of the questions was if the singer was going to therapy. Although Ed has never been to therapy, writing the songs is his own escape route and he stressed the importance of talking about how we feel with a mental health professional. The case of Anne Marie and Adele were mentioned, two outstanding artists who have also had to overcome mental illnesses and who have returned to the music scene stronger.

8. Anne Marie

Anne-Marie He also spoke about mental health care. After the premiere of her album Therapy in July this year, the artist has spoken openly about mental illness and did so in an interview with LOS40 with our partner Cristina Regatero. Anxiety has been the worst enemy of the British during a year of confinement because of COVID-19. She had to go to a therapist and work hard in the process to get out of that well that was drowning her. The result? Therapy. “So I was doing therapy talking to a therapist and that really changed my life. It made me completely different than I was before. It made me feel so much better. I wrote most of the songs during this therapy process,” he explained the interpreter.

9. Sofia Ellar

Sofia Ellar He surprised us in November with a totally new image of him: rebellious, daring and a dyed black haircut. In addition, he called himself in another way, Mademoiselle Madame. But what no one knew was that it was the name that gave rise to his future album: Free. During the presentation of her album on November 17 at the Callao cinemas, Ellar made reference to mental health care. How he has managed to free himself and continue to be happy with his loved ones thanks to the psychological help he has received. Even the psychologist Silvia Congost He was present at the event and as one more accomplice of the surprise. Here, he took the opportunity to launch messages of support for those who feel empty.

10. Ainoa Buitrago

In November, he interviewed since LOS40 to Ainoa Buitrago and he confessed to us the hidden message of his single Burning. This song talks about mental health, agoraphobia and the process that the artist had to continue to overcome it. That process involved stopping singing. A painful decision for the artist in a difficult situation. “He talks about something especially important to me and it seems to me like the lesson, no longer to anyone, but to myself to say, ‘Hey look, you were here and right now you’re in front of people playing.’ For me it’s like, pufff, that’s it, this is the most important thing for me right now ”, admitted the singer.

Other artists who have also spoken out on the subject have been J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber (with his latest album, Justice), Pole and Pol Granch (in the LOS40 & VITALDENT program), among others. If mental health has been one of the most talked about topics in 2021, we are sure that it will continue to be so in 2022.