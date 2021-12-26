These are some of the best Apple TV + series that we can enjoy if they have given us a subscription this Christmas

With the purchase of a new device, Apple gives us several months of Apple TV +, a service that stands out for the quality of its content. There are many series and movies that we can see on Apple’s streaming platform, we recommend some of the best now that they have given us a subscription this Christmas.

11 most interesting contents, and for all tastes

The tastes about what to see are very personal, without a doubt. It is also true, on the other hand, that both critics and several nominations they highlight some content above the other titles. So let’s review 11 interesting content to watch on Apple TV +.

Foundation: The series based on the novels of Isaac Asimov is a must for lovers of science fiction movies. Fantastic special effects and meticulous production bring Asimov’s Trantor Cycle to life. With an iconography worthy of a galactic empire, Fundación is a must on Apple TV +.

The series based on the novels of Isaac Asimov is a must for lovers of science fiction movies. Fantastic special effects and meticulous production bring Asimov’s Trantor Cycle to life. With an iconography worthy of a galactic empire, Fundación is a must on Apple TV +. The banker: A film starring Samuel L. Jackson in which two black businessmen manage to have their own bank in a US state where people of color often don’t even have access to credit. A fun film that leads us to reflect and admire what is a story based on real events.

A film starring Samuel L. Jackson in which two black businessmen manage to have their own bank in a US state where people of color often don’t even have access to credit. A fun film that leads us to reflect and admire what is a story based on real events. The Morning Show: A series that needs no introduction. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, we find ourselves in a morning where a sex scandal has just broken out. The co-host of the most important morning in the United States is fired and we see how the network and the people who give life to the morning every day manage a difficult situation at all levels.

A series that needs no introduction. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, we find ourselves in a morning where a sex scandal has just broken out. The co-host of the most important morning in the United States is fired and we see how the network and the people who give life to the morning every day manage a difficult situation at all levels. Cycles: A hilarious comedy set in London’s Camden neighborhood. A couple seeks to adopt a child. From such a simple premise comes an endearing plot in which it is very easy to identify with the characters and accompany them through what they are going through. Which, fortunately, they manage with the best humor.

A hilarious comedy set in London’s Camden neighborhood. A couple seeks to adopt a child. From such a simple premise comes an endearing plot in which it is very easy to identify with the characters and accompany them through what they are going through. Which, fortunately, they manage with the best humor. Acapulco: A series in which the protagonist, now a millionaire, tells his nephew the story of how he worked and made his way to Las Colinas, a luxury resort located in the Mexican city of Acapulco. A funny story, without too many twists, that captivates by the sincerity of the narration and by some characters that, although somewhat installed in their cliché, are capable of surprising us.

A series in which the protagonist, now a millionaire, tells his nephew the story of how he worked and made his way to Las Colinas, a luxury resort located in the Mexican city of Acapulco. A funny story, without too many twists, that captivates by the sincerity of the narration and by some characters that, although somewhat installed in their cliché, are capable of surprising us. The Snoopy Show: A series that, although aimed at the smallest of the house, we can enjoy at all ages. The famous beagle lives several adventures, along with his friends, Linus, Lucy, Sally and, of course, Charlie Brown. An exercise in nostalgia for those of us who know this adorable little dog and his lifelong friend Woodstock.

A series that, although aimed at the smallest of the house, we can enjoy at all ages. The famous beagle lives several adventures, along with his friends, Linus, Lucy, Sally and, of course, Charlie Brown. An exercise in nostalgia for those of us who know this adorable little dog and his lifelong friend Woodstock. Ted Lasso: The story of a football coach who gets to coach a British Premier Ligue team knowing nothing more about football than what he may have learned as an American football coach for a second-rate team in the United States. A story of evolution of all the characters in which the optimism of Ted Lasso, the protagonist, captivates and falls in love.

The story of a football coach who gets to coach a British Premier Ligue team knowing nothing more about football than what he may have learned as an American football coach for a second-rate team in the United States. A story of evolution of all the characters in which the optimism of Ted Lasso, the protagonist, captivates and falls in love. Mythic Quest: We go behind the scenes to see the day-to-day life of the game-making studio whose game, Mythic Quest: Feast of Crows, is a global hit. The clashes of egos and personalities do not get in the way, too much, in a young environment where technologies are key, but humanity is more than necessary.

We go behind the scenes to see the day-to-day life of the game-making studio whose game, Mythic Quest: Feast of Crows, is a global hit. The clashes of egos and personalities do not get in the way, too much, in a young environment where technologies are key, but humanity is more than necessary. Little Zen stories: A series for the little ones where three brothers, of different ages, share their lives with their neighbor, a pando bear fond of telling stories through which he solves the vicissitudes of children. A sweet series, with a very careful and friendly visual design that helps to develop good values ​​in the most fun way.

A series for the little ones where three brothers, of different ages, share their lives with their neighbor, a pando bear fond of telling stories through which he solves the vicissitudes of children. A sweet series, with a very careful and friendly visual design that helps to develop good values ​​in the most fun way. Greyhound: A film that tells the story of a captain, Tom Hanks, who is in command of the escort of a fleet of ships that crosses the Atlantic in the middle of World War II with German submarines wreaking havoc. The story of commitment, dedication, resignation and diligence of a captain who does everything he can to keep the convoy alive.

A film that tells the story of a captain, Tom Hanks, who is in command of the escort of a fleet of ships that crosses the Atlantic in the middle of World War II with German submarines wreaking havoc. The story of commitment, dedication, resignation and diligence of a captain who does everything he can to keep the convoy alive. Wolfwalker: A curious film with an unusual visual style and an intriguing premise: a girl who, secluded in a walled city in the face of the ravages of the forest wolves, turns into a little wolf when she sleeps. A story of friendship and companionship necessary to go beyond the pre-established.

And this is only a small part of the content that we can see on Apple TV +. A platform in which quality prevails over quantity and that brings us the most interesting titles.