There will be no dismissal of workers for planting in hospitals in Sinaloa

Sinaloa.- Governor Rubén Rocha Moya himself has already made a commitment to solve the problem of basifications of the Health sector and it will be from January 2022, and those positions that were delivered irregularly in the last administration will have their salary frozen, argued Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, head of the Health Secretary In Sinaloa.

He said that to solve this problem requires a resource from the federation and explained that the Governor will collaborate with money from the state budget and in this way give certainty to the workers of the Health Sector.

He clarified that there will be no dismissal or discount of days to those who are on strike in hospitals and that thanks to dialogue it has been possible for precarious workers to raise the sit-ins in some municipalities.

“I will go to the meeting with the workers to explain to them what is the situation that the health area is currently keeping from the financial point of view,” said Cuen Ojeda.

Read more: Cuén Ojeda meets with health workers to improve working conditions in Sinaloa

He mentioned that health workers need fair wages more than recognitions, so they will work together with Governor Rocha Moya to achieve it.