The XXL demands of Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic completes the podium of the best young players of the moment. The top spots, to no one’s surprise, are held by Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, from Borussia Dortmund and PSG respectively. However, the 3 players share, beyond their love affair with the goal, another characteristic: they will change teams in the future.

Although for the Frenchman it seems that the destination will be Real Madrid, neither Vlahovic nor Haaland have a defined future, not for lack of suitors. The big difference, between the Norwegian and the Serbian, is that Fiorentina, through its president, Rocco Comisso, announced that their star would not renew, with his contract ending in June 2023.

Superstar salary

The only way out for Vlahovic, given the size of the operation, seems to be the Premier league. In that sense, although the Belgrade striker would like to end the season with the squad viola, does not rule out a premature goodbye, as he points out Daily star, with teams like Tottenham, Arsenal or Manchester City on the lookout for the footballer.

The great stumbling block for a mid-season transfer comes from the financial demands of the footballer. And, according to the British newspaper, Vlahovic would ask for about 0.2 M pounds sterling a week, which is an annual salary, in euros, of € 11.33 M clean seasonally. A figure, which added to the € 80 M that Fiorentina requests, turns the signing into a great operation at an economic level.