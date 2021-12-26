The We’re the Millers cast joke was a call-up for Jennifer Aniston’s most iconic role

We’re the millers is an underrated 2013 comedy starring Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter and Jennifer Aniston that follows a small-time marijuana dealer who creates a fake family to get drugs out of Mexico in a caravan. After the fake family successfully crosses the border and evades border security with their marijuana-filled motorhome, they put on music and sing along to TLC’s “Waterfalls.”

However, in a blooper, the cast and crew of We’re the millers they turned that moment into a joke on Aniston. Instead of “Waterfalls” playing, the Rembrandts’s “I’ll Be There for You” plays. Forof course that song is most famous for being the main theme of Friends, the comedy that launched Aniston to stardom for playing Rachel Green.

The deleted scene continues as the cast sings and claps for the song, and Aniston appears to go through a series of emotions in reaction to the joke. He’s generally very well behaved about it, but the joke put a variety of different looks on his face nonetheless. Recently, after the premiere of Friends: Reunion, Aniston explained the complicated emotions she felt during the filming of the special and how emotional it was to return to that place. Therefore, it is possible that this joke on the set of We’re the millers triggered a similar complicated and emotional response.

Roberts looks like he’s about to break up before the topic of Friends , implying that everyone was in on the joke except Aniston. Roberts even expresses that she loves the song with a little more enthusiasm, suggesting that she is actually a huge fan of the series, or at least very excited about the joke. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast sing enthusiastically and even match their palms to the song’s.

Aniston heads for the camera near the end of the blooper and acknowledges the quality of the joke. She seems surprised at first, but makes eye contact with the different cameras so everyone knows she understands the joke. Although she covers her face emotionally, in the end she smiles and congratulates the jokers around her.

Aniston played Rachel for 10 seasons on Friends, and has reapedmuch success beyond that role, including Golden Globe nominations for The Morning Show Y Cake. However, she will always be associated with her role as Rachel. This is evident in the joke the cast and crew played on him. We’re the millers.