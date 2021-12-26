The signing that Atlético de San Luis gave to their fans as a Christmas gift

Abel Hernández will be the reinforcement of Atlético de San Luis for the Clausura 2022. (Photo: Alexandre Loureiro / Reuters)

The Athletic of San Luis officially presented his reinforcement up front, the international charrúa Abel hernandez that arrives as free agent after passing through the Fluminense. In a video presented through their social networks, the club from Potosí you can see the shirt that the Uruguayan will use with the bib number 9, which appears among the gifts that are under the Christmas tree of the Tuneros.

The player of 31 years comes from Fluminense from Rio de Janeiro, team with which your contract expires the next December 31, 2021. Will arrive at the League BBVA MX after complete your bond with the Rio team and be free to negotiate with any team. Hernandez played 35 games in season, where managed to score only five times Come in League, Brazil Cup Y Bridgestone Libertadores Cup.

On the other hand, the player of the Uruguay national team was intended for him Guard1anes 2021 by other Liga BBVA MX teams, such as Águilas del America, the Blue Cross and the green bellies of Lion. However, the forward at that time chose to reach the Porto Alegre International.

A few days ago Rubens Sambueza was presented as a reinforcement of Atlético de San Luis. (Screenshot: Twitter / @ AtletideSanLuis)

Later, his experience in clubs like the Peñarol from Uruguay, Palermo from Italy, Hull city from England, CSKA from Russia, Al-ahly from Qatar, International from Brazil Y Fluminense will be of great importance for the team’s attack Tunero, after a few days ago the incorporation of the experienced Argentine was announced, Rubens Sambueza from the Red Devils of Toluca.

For its part, Atlético de San Luis, after being eliminated in the regular phase of the Scream Mexico A21, for a few weeks it has already been with the necessary work to face the new tournament of the Scream Mexico C22 that will start next January 7th.

It should be remembered that the subsidiary team of the Atlético de Madrid from The league in Spain, will seek to fight the first places in Mexican soccer. In this way, it will search do not fall in the last stalls on the quotient table and so avoid the penalty area imposed by the Federation (FMF) after abolish ascent and descent for 3 years.

Atlético de San Luis and Necaxa honored Alfredo Moreno in a friendly match. (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubNecaxa)

The MX League It will be the seventh in which the Uruguayan attacker plays throughout his career, began in the Central Spanish from Uruguay, from there he was transferred to Peñarol and due to his performances, he managed to make the leap to Europe with the Palermo of the B series.

Subsequently, he defended the Hull City teams in the Premier League and CSKA Moscow in the Russian First Division, After a discreet step, he came to football in Qatar with Al-Ahli, to later return to South American football with the International of Brazil and Fluminense in April of 2021.

It should be remembered that Abel Hernández had his best moment during the season 2015-2016, in which he managed to score a total of 20 touchdowns in 39 games, when he was active in the Premier league with the Hull City. Since then, in the teams that he has been, failed to score more than 10 goals in a tournament.

In your track record, you can boast a title from the B series in Italy with Palermo in the season 2013-2014, as well as an international championship with the Uruguay National Team in the America Cup disputed in Argentina in the year 2011, after beating Paraguay for 3 to 0 at Monumental Stadium from Buenos Aires.

KEEP READING:

Who is Gonzalo Sosa, the new scorer reinforcement of Mazatlán FC

What were the bad streaks in Mexican sports that broke in 2021

The emotional moment where a child cried when he received Raúl Jiménez’s jersey