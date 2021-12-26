The Packers win at home and go for the top of the National

FINAL SCORE | Cleveland 22-24 Green Bay

LAST QUARTER | Browns touchdown!

HALF TIME | Browns 12-21 Packers

SECOND FOURTH | The Packers return to attack and score before the break.

SECOND FOURTH | TOUUUUCHDOWWWN OF CLEVELAND! Mayfield’s great series to get closer on the scoreboard.

FIRST QUARTER | The Packers Respond! Aaron Rodgers becomes the top scoring passer in Green Bay history with this shipment to Allen Lazard.

FIRST QUARTER | What a start to the game for the Browns! They already win it 6-0.

3:30 PM | Kick off the game in Green Bay! Follow the best actions here.

Christmas Day in the NFL, with two vibrant games of the Week 16. In the first of them,

Green bay packers

They are looking to continue with their high level by facing the Browns.

The Green bay packers they trust the good time of their pin Aaron Rodgers to withstand the siege of the Dallas Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals who seek to snatch the top of the NFL National Conference.



In week 16 of the NFL that begins this Thursday, the Packers, 11-3, will not be able to fail on Saturday against the Browns because they only have a game of advantage over Dallas, Tampa Bay and Arizona, all three with 10-4.

NFC number one Green Bay is the favorite in their game against Cleveland, 7-7; but the same was said a week ago of one of his pursuers, the

Cardinals

, which fell in a surprise way to the worst team in the Conference, the Lions 2-11-1.

Aaron Rodgers is still in a sweeping plan

It all happens for Aaron Rodgers, 38 years old, three times MVP and six Pro Bowl selections, who is in a season in which he has completed the 67 percent of his passesHe has 30 touchdowns and has only suffered four interceptions.

Also, in the week 15 game that the Packers beat the Ravens 31-30, Rodgers tied the franchise’s all-time quarterback. Brett Favre in 442 shipments scoring mark, a brand that has a high chance of beating the Browns.

Browns arrive weakened by COVID

Cleveland arrives weakened, it is one of the teams most affected by COVID-19 with more than 20 positive players.

Follow the live coverage of this game, this Saturday, December 25 at the 3:30 PM, through this same site.