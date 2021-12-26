The Matrix Resurrections: The First Criticisms (No Spoilers) Of The Fourth Movie That Brings Neo Back

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections It is nowhere near being released and, so that you more or less have an idea of ​​what to expect, in this note we leave you several reviews without spoilers. It looks like the fourth movie will have viewers pretty divided.

After the expected premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, eyes are on The Matrix Resurrections, the continuation of the iconic saga of Matrix. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the film brings back several well-known characters from the early films: Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), Morpheus (this time played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Jonathan Groff (will be the Agent Smith) and more. Several critics already had the opportunity to see this sequel and we can see that there are quite divided opinions.

Some critics comment on how good this film is, others note that it is better than the previous two, although it is far from the first. There are also those who say they liked it, but expected more and ended up disappointed. So we will have to go see it to draw our own conclusions.

Needless to say, there are no spoilers in these reviews, so read them calmly.

Kirsten acuna Insider comments: “I watched Matrix Resurrections the other week (on IMAX!) And enjoyed it. Easily better than 2 and 3. It feels like Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens – a nostalgic sequel / reboot to (maybe?) Start a new franchise. You definitely have to rewatch the entire original trilogy before“. He also adds: “not totally what i expected, but i had a good time. Keanu is great and there are some important action sequences. Interested to see what the fans will think. There’s a lot to them but I don’t expect everyone to like it“.

“The first act of #TheMatrixResurrections is STELLAR. Smart, funny, weird, self-referential, and unexpected. Throw in wildly inventive action sequences, lofty storytelling decisions, and tons of great ideas that will raise a lot of questions. Trust me, multiple visits will be required“, He assures Erik davis by Fandango. He also adds: “I would definitely recommend watching the first three #Matrix movies if you can, as the new movie makes a LOT of references to them. Longtime fans love this movie and the ways it twists the mythology. It also sets the stage for not just more sequels, but prequels as well. WB could go crazy on the Matrix!“.

Courtney howard of Variety maintains: “The Matrix Resurrections is fabulous, amazing, meta-mind blowing completely in line with the legacy of the franchise. Find an innovative, high-concept way to frame the new story. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss chemistry on fire. Jessica Henwick is a revelation! “.

From People, Nigel smith He says: “#TheMatrix Resurrections is more fun than I remember the sequels were. Yes, it is bogged down in exposure like the previous two, but now there is a wink of complicity. Newcomers Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are key to that. Oh and the climax is great“.

From Mashable, Alison foreman is a little harder: “I am deeply happy for those who enjoy Matrix Resurrections. Unfortunately I am not among them. It is much better than Reloaded and Revolutions – which to be clear are not really good – but it has bad bets. Nothing matters, and not in a cool and nihilistic way“.

The Forbes critic, Scott mendelson continues with the not-so-positive comments: “Matrix Resurrections is a comedy. The action is disappointing and the new characters are lazy. But the metatextual comment is scathing. He fights with his own Jurassic World-style legacy, Bad Boys For Life, Ready Player One. I prefer the first three, but this is a wild twist.“.

“The Matrix Resurrections is a nearly two-and-a-half hour exhibit dump with choppy action scenes reminiscent of Bourne movies. It reuses too much footage from previous installments and it’s a mistake“, He maintains Jeff Nelson from Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

In case you don’t remember, the film’s synopsis says: “In a world of two realities, everyday life and what lies behind it, Thomas anderson you will have to choose whether to follow the white rabbit one more time. The choice, although it is an illusion, is still the only way to exit or enter the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever”.

If you want to draw your own conclusions, The Matrix Resurrections It will hit theaters on Thursday 23 (with a preview on Wednesday) and, a month later, will be available at HBO Max. Of course, if you are going to wait for them to upload it to the platform streamingBeware of spoilers.

