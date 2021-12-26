The line-up that Pumas could use in the Clausura 2022

With the preseason underway, Andres Lillini He will have to start to see in what state his players began their training sessions and in this way devise who will be the players that will be part of his first starting 11, which will be seen for the first time on December 27 against Pumas Tabasco.

Throughout the last semester, Pumas His line-up did not change so much, as he found the team to carry out the style of play that the coach wanted. Although 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 predominated for much of the year, in the final stretch of the regular season, Lillini found the results she needed by relying on a 4-4-2 with some variations.

Is that, although the classic formation gave him results, at times he modified the scheme to be more solid and even used a 4-1-4-1 in the epic victory against Blue Cross. As for names, they have changed little, that is why too many changes are not expected for the next championship, although it will depend on whether reinforcements continue to arrive or not.

In case of using 4-4-2, these could be the starting team: Alfredo Talavera; Alan Mozo, Arturo Ortíz, Nicolás Freire, Efraín Velarde; Favio Álvarez, Leonel López, Erik Lira, Sebastián Saucedo (although Álek Álvarez could also appear here); Washington Corozo and Juan Dinenno. However, based on the performances of the aforementioned, perhaps some of the homegrown players who made the first team could appear.

See can speculate a lot with the names, the first sample of how the Lillini team will stop can be seen next Monday, when Pumas Tabasco Y Pumas meet face to face, although it will surely finish polishing before Blue Cross, December 31st.