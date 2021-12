1 of 8

Bill Gates and Melinda



One of the most surprising divorces of this 2021 was, without a doubt, that of Bill Gates and his wife. After more than 27 years of relationship in which the two billionaires founded one of the most important charities in the world, which bears their names, they decided to take different directions.

“We will continue to share our belief in that mission and will continue to work together on the foundation, but We believe that we cannot grow as a couple in the next phase of our lives. “

The couple decided to break up their marriage after a period “of much reflection and work”. They have three children in common.