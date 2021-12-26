The great film debuts that 2021 has left us

2021 has been a somewhat unusual year for cinema, mainly because the pandemic delayed big premieres for almost a whole season. This fact has caused an accumulation of great titles that in the end landed in a short space of time (August December). However, smaller films that were not risking their budget as much had more flexibility. Many of them are movie debuts. You trade bonuses that augur a bright future for your directors.

‘The lost Daughter’ (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

Some performers end up sitting in the director’s chair, but few do so with film debuts as relevant as that of Maggie gyllenhaal. It’s true that having a name in the industry helps Oscar winner Olivia Colman star alongside Dakota Johnson in your movie. The lost daughter it has been unanimously endorsed by critics, in addition to winning Best Screenplay at the Cannes festival.

‘Tick, Tick… ​​Boom’ (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Some claim to have seen the seams in the debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda. The composer paid tribute to another great of his guild, Jonathan Larson and the truth is that he did it surprisingly well, with a Andrew Garfield who has proven to be a highly versatile actor.

‘Pig’ (Michael Sarnoski)

People you don’t know the first work of Michael Sanoski You must do an exercise of faith, when they tell you that one of the best stories of this 2021, they have starred Nicolas Cage and a pig. Pig It is not a comedy, but one of the best and most emotional performances of the neurotic actor.

‘Faya Dayi’ (Jessica Beshir)

The Mexican debutante has given us this year with this Ethiopian documentary, which covers the spiritual journeys of the Khat. The plant that Sufi Muslims have chewed for hundreds of years and that today is a high lucrative value for the country.

‘The humans’ (Stephen Karam)

The A24 stamp does not usually fail when it comes to betting on emerging talents, playwright Stephen Karam has convinced most of the international press with this drama set in the Thanksgiving. It all seems like an ordinary gathering, but shortly after the holiday begins, strange events begin to happen in the building.