The emotional moment where a child cried when he received Raúl Jiménez’s jersey

Raúl Jiménez has become a key player for the Wolves (Photo: Jason Cairnduff / REUTERS)

Christmas and football give us an emotional moment this 2021. On this occasion, a little boy from England had the desire to have the jersey of his favorite forward, the number nine of his team, the jersey of Raul Jimenez, the gunner par excellence of the Wolverhampton. To the boy’s surprise, Said sweater was under his tree when he woke up this Christmas. The infant could not contain the emotion and burst into tears.

His parents knew that the little boy’s surprise would be great, so they decided to record the moment when he noticed the gift. “No, no, no, no, no, it can’t be! ”The boy shouted excitedly as he jumped up and brought his hands to his face in shock. He pointed to the sweater began to cry with emotion. After a few seconds, his father asked him to try on that new coat.

As if that were not enough, the same Raúl Jiménez saw the video on his account Twitter And he did not hesitate to wish his little fan and the rest of his family a Merry Christmas. A subtle “Merry christmas”Was the response of the Mexican Wolf, however, there were comments that asked with emotion that Jiménez sign his new jersey to the little fan.

Child who received Raúl Jiménez’s Jersey as a Christmas gift. (Photo: Twitter / @ Nokasplace)

This is another example of the great affection that the fans of the Wolves to the Mexican. Since your arrival in 2018, the Mexican has been in charge of gaining an indisputable place in the team’s starting squad. With your hard work, became the Premier League’s all-time top scorer for all of the wolves. Similarly, the gunner accumulates 127 games contested in all competitions, 51 goals Y 20 assists. This means that they take part in a direct action on goal every other game.

As if that were not enough, Jiménez has known how to appear in the most difficult moments on the pitch. He became the executioner of the most important clubs in England such as: Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal Y Chelsea. This is because he has already scored a goal for each of these teams and on several occasions, his annotations served to give his team three points or at least a draw.

The Wolverhampton fans have recognized it and they even wrote a song to cheer the Mexican on in each presentation that the home team has. “Yes sir, yes sir, we have the best striker in the world and he is from Mexico. Yes sir, yes sir, it’s Raúl Jiménez. Give him the ball and he will always score”, Can be heard in the stands of the stadium, often accompanied by banners with the name and surname of the former forward of the America.

Raúl Jiménez is the top scorer in Wolves history. (Photo: Phil Noble / Reuters)

In the same way, the Mexican is very dear to his club. During 2020, the Mexican suffered a very serious accident in a league match. Back then, he had a skull fracture for a head clash with David Luiz in the area. His recovery took more than six months and there was even speculation about his retirement.

However, the Wolves club helped in everything it could so that this will return to the courts. He did it in August 2021 and little by little he has regained his level. In fact, he was recognized as the best player of the club in the month of November. Similarly, the player managed to return to the Mexican team and go back to being the benchmark forward of the Tricolor.

