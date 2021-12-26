The € 100 million that PSG expects to make in sales

Despite having a State behind it, PSG has to take responsibility, as a team, for the economic accounts. In summer, the DNCG, the body that controls the finances of the clubs in France, received an approximation of the supposed income of the Parisian team, which amounted to € 180 M to alleviate the more than € 200 M in losses for the last fiscal year.

In the past summer transfer market, the citizens of the capital were only able to generate about € 11 M, with the sale of Bakker to Bayer Leverkusen and the transfers of Alphonse Areola and Pablo Sarabia to West Ham and Sporting de Portugal respectively. This situation forces Parisians to face a very busy winter transfer window. It seems that the first loss will be that of Rafinha to the Royal Society in the form of an assignment, as Fabrizio Romano points out.

EXCL: here-we-go, Rafinha joins Real Sociedad from Paris Saint-Germain. Loan until the end of the season, NO buy option. Agreement reached on final details too. 🤝🇧🇷 #transfers Rafinha will undergo his medical tomorrow. Real Sociedad only wanted him. Done deal, confirmed ⤵️ https://t.co/uVG1pEBRBG – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2021

Apart from the Brazilian, L’Équipe has made a list of the players in the PSG dressing room with the most numbers to come out during the month of January. And the thing is, time is pressing, and in France they want to have the situation resolved as soon as possible the better. In that sense, Leonardo will not put obstacles in the way if the offers are good. Players like Julian Draxler, recently renewed, or Layvin Kurzawa, wanted by Naples, are several of those who aspire to leave.

As many other footballers, such as Tihlo Kehrer or Abdou Diallo, both valued at € 25 M they would be sales that would help to fulfill the economic designs. Finally, the jewel in the crown remains Mauro Icardi. In Paris they hope to get € 50 M for its sale, although an offer from Juventus, which would have offered Arthur Melo as a counterpart, for the Argentine has been rejected.