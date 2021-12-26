The best gift! A small fan is moved to tears when receiving a shirt from Raúl Jiménez

Raul Jimenez has become a whole wolves figure and for example for thousands of soccer fans, as seen in a viral video where a small fan of the Wolverhampton team As a Christmas gift, he received a jersey from the Mexican with his traditional number 9 number, which moved him to tears.

Dean Finney, a faithful follower of the Wolves, shared through Twitter the emotional video where their children go down to see the gifts that Santa Claus brought them and the oldest of them steals the attention of the burst into tears from the emotion that it represented to see under the tree a Raúl Jiménez shirt.

The publication that has more than seven thousand likes so far He reached Jiménez, who replied with a “Merry Christmas.”

Raul Jimenez returned to the courts in July of this year after just over eight months of absence due to the skull fracture he suffered against Arsenal.

NEWS ABOUT THE BOOSTER VACCINE AND OMICRON IN MEXICO

-How protected are you from Ómicron, according to the vaccine against Covid-19 that you have?

-Booster Vaccine Mexico: How to Register Older Adults Online

-What are the 5 symptoms of the Omicron variant?

-How many cases of Ómicron are there in Mexico, where are they and why were they infected?

-Booster vaccine vs Omicron: What is the biological Covid-19 that protects the most?

-Who can and cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus?