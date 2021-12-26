The best Apple movie in 2021 according to the critics

We certainly believe that in the end everyone has their own tastes and it is evident that a movie, no matter how highly it is rated, may not like and even hate it. Now, if there is a record that marks this well, those are the evaluations, far from expert reviews, since in the end it is the public who values ​​what is and what is not a success.

If we look at the movie calendar, and we also include children’s movies and shorts, we have found up to 8 premieres:

To do this, we have gone to the platforms most used by users to rate this type of content and we have made an average of the ratings that have been given to them. Of course, we must bear in mind that in the end there are some that being so recent the comparison is not very fair. We refer for example to El Canto del Cisne premiered only 2 days ago, so we have decided not to have it. Exceptional it is also about CODA.

These are their scores:

Cherry IMDB: 6.6 / 10 JustWatch: 79/100 TV Time: 3.9 / 5 Half: 7.4 / 10

Come From Away: Welcome to Gander IMDB: 8.7 / 10 JustWatch: 92/100 TV Time: no data Half: 8.9 / 10

Finch IMDB: 6.9 / 10 JustWatch: 87/100 TV Time: 3.9 / 5 Half: 7.8 / 10

Ties IMDB: 7.7 / 10 JustWatch: 87/100 TV Time: 4.2 / 5 Half: 8/10

Palmer IMDB: 7.3 / 10 JustWatch: 85/100 TV Time: 4/5 Half: 7.9 / 10

Fight before christmas IMDB: 6.2 / 10 JustWatch: 52/100 TV Time: 3.8 / 5 Half: 6.3 / 10



We therefore see that the crowd’s favorite is Come From Away. And it is by far, despite the fact that it is the most particular on the list. And it is really a filming of a well-known musical inspired by the stories lived at the Gander airport as a result of the 9/11 attacks, since hundreds of passengers were trapped there for hours, thus emerging beautiful stories of friendship, love, fights and above all a lot of hope.

The worst rated it’s fight before christmas, a Christmas comedy released almost a month ago and that the general public seems not to have liked too much. Although it must also be said that the fact that it is the most recent also makes it the one that has a less fair comparison, although more sufficient than the one excluded, El Canto del Cisne.