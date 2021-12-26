The 3 Selected that Javier Aguirre wants to sign for the Club World Cup

December 25, 2021 · 4:21 PM

There are 3 players with level of Mexican team that Striped wants to sign for the Club World Cup and the Clausura 2022 because they need to make a leap in quality both in the league and in the international competition.

In that context, Javier Aguirre and the directive headed by Duilio Davino, They would be looking to get the services of Alexis Vega, Luis Romo and Rodolfo Pizarro to reinforce the midfield and upper zone of Rayados de Monterrey.

In Pizarro’s case it would be his return after leaving La Pandilla in 2020 sold to Miami, Luis Romo would have been offered to Monterrey for Cruz Azul and Alexis Vega would move from Chivas in exchange for a striped element.

Can Rayados sign the 3 selected?

blunt, Pizarro Y Vega They would be an ideal combo for a scratched that lacked offensive precision in the Apertura 2021 and that needs a creative midfield, therefore, the 3 elements fit in what Monterrey intends in 2022.

