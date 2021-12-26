‘Take that finger away from me’: a robot with a human face gestures so realistically that it “scares” its own creators (VIDEO)

Some network users see this ‘scare’ as just an “early warning” about the potential dangers of robotic technology.

The “most advanced robot with a human face in the world”, which was presented on December 2 by the British company Engineered Arts, displays a range of reactions so realistic that its own creators admit to feeling scared.

In a video published this Wednesday by the company, you can see how the robot, called Ameca, follows the finger of a person moving in front of him with his gaze. When the finger gets close to her face, Ameca frowns and leans back, but when it touches the nose, the robot, visibly ‘upset’, grabs the person’s hand and pushes it away.

“Ameca reacts when things enter its ‘personal space’,” say the developers. “This even it’s starting to scare us in Engineered Arts, and that we are used to! “, they recognize.

In the response of users to the video, the admiration of those who congratulate the creators for their work is mixed with the amazement of those who verify how much “robotic technology has advanced in recent years.”

However, there are also those who are not as enthusiastic about the robot’s capabilities. A Twitter user wrote that the interaction between Ameca and the human finger is a “early warning“about the potential dangers of this technology.

Ameca’s face consists of eyes, cheeks, mouth and forehead and the range of his facial gestures ranges from astonishment to anger to happiness. Engineered Arts published on December 2 a video that already accumulates more than 2.1 million views, in which the fluidity of the movements of the humanoid and the expressive naturalness of his face can be appreciated.

“Ameca is the world’s most advanced robot with a human face, representing the forefront of technology […] and it is specifically designed as a platform for the development of future robotic technologies “, the company details on its website. It also explains that the modular architecture of the machine allows to easily improve its capabilities through updates, both physical and ‘software’.

Despite her human appearance, Ameca has not yet walked, but Engineered Arts promises to take steps towards this goal soon. The company plans to show more examples of Ameca’s skills at the CES 2022 international technology expo, which will take place in Las Vegas (USA) next January.