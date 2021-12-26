Sudden death in football: Sofiane Loukar dies from a blow to the head in the middle of the game in Algeria | Viral | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

The beautiful game is in mourning again. Sofiane Loukar, footballer of MC Saïda, of the second division of fAlgerian football, died this Saturday in the middle of the game against ASM Oran after receiving a blow to the head, the Algerian media reported.

Loukar, 30, died of a head injury after falling on the pitch at the Habib Bouakeul stadium in Oran and hitting his head when fighting for an aerial ball with a rival player.

The action took place in the 26th minute of the first half of a match on matchday 10 of Algerian Ligue 2. After receiving the first assists, he returned to the field.

However, no one expected what would happen just ten minutes later, when the player fainted and was lying on the grass, unconscious. Once again, health professionals came in to assist him, although they could no longer resuscitate him.

The images that went viral on social networks are truly devastating: they show how the doctors perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while the rest of the footballers, members of the coaching staff and assistants witness the entire scene in despair.

Loukar He was put into an ambulance that was in the stadium, but died on the way to the Oran Hospital, according to the Algerian newspaper ‘El Khabar’. Dismay gripped MC Saïda’s squad at halftime. The videos show the soccer players crying and screaming in the locker room after receiving the sad news of the death of their partner.

The president of the National League of Amateur Football (LNFA), Ali Malek, was shocked by the tragedy and offered his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. He assured that the medical record of Sofiane loukar It did not present any anomaly for the practice of high-level soccer.

