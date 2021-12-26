start of preseason in Coapa and reaction of Joao Rojas

The holidays are over. This Sunday, December 26, the players of the Eagles of America put into operation in the facilities of the training complex of Coapa, pre-season work prior to Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX, contest in which, Santiago Solari and their managers know that they must win to recover lost credits in 2021.

The new faces of the preseason

So far, only two new faces will have their official presentation in the Eagles of America on day one of preseason. They are: Diego Valdes, who left his process behind in Santos Laguna, Y Joanthan Dos Santos, who arranged his incorporation with the Cream blue after being free from MLS LA Galaxy.

Casualties in the preseason

The winter market is not only active with the additions. It has also been at a higher level, with the exits of those elements that for some time were considered expendable. Nicolás Castillo, Nicolás Benedetti, Ramón Juárez, Sebastián Córdova and Renato Ibarra, are the first five players that the America club let go and that, consequently, they will not be in the preseason.

Club América’s priorities in the search for reinforcements

Based on the tasks that Santiago Solari intends to designate in the preparatory rehearsals for the debut in the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX, which will be in front of Club Puebla at Cuauhtémoc Stadium next Friday, January 7, the board is looking for at least two more alternatives. The main one is a winger – as far as possible on the right – and the second is a central defender.

Joao Rojas’ nod to Club América

Among so many other rumors of the Stove Soccer there is the one of Joao Rojas, who they relate to the Eagles. To enlarge the transcended, the Ecuadorian extreme who militates in the Emelec from his country, he sent a wink to the America club by liking the post made by the Cream blue in Instagram, on the presentation of Jonathan Dos Santos. Is the possibility of your arrival to Coapa? For now, the player is already trying to do his part.