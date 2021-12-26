Spider Man 4 with Tobey Maguire rumored to be in development

The multiverse is no longer a spoiler and the presence of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the Spider Man movie No Way Home caused a furor among fans, especially with Maguire who returned to the screen after 14 years. With the well-kept secret and massive box office success, the rumor that Spider-Man’s fourth installment is coming true has surfaced again.

After Spider-Man 3, which hit the box office but was not well received by critics and audiences, director Sam Raimi wanted to direct a sequel that lived up to expectations, however, the studio opted to make a reboot, The Amazing Spider-Man, which after two movies was canceled. The arrival of the superhero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe seemed to bury any hope that Spider-Man 4 would come true, but now it seems that it is the opposite, thanks to Spider-Man: No Road Home Sony realized how much that audiences still love Tobey Maguire.

The Giant Freaking Robot site has revealed that an anonymous source revealed to them that the studio is planning the fourth Spider-Man movie, and that the reason for this is the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home worldwide. However, the rumor has an unexpected twist, as they say that it will be an animated feature film, with a style similar to Spider-Man: A New Universe, winner of the Oscar for Best Animated Film. The original project would have the actors in their roles, and it was worked on for years, with a premiere scheduled for 2011. We do not know if this alleged fourth installment of Spider-Man would follow that story or if it will be something completely new.

Sam Raimi returned to superhero movies when he was hired to take over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, following the departure of the original director, Scott Derrickson. But after that film, it is very possible that Sony will call him to direct Spider-Man 4, the question now is, do you really want it to be an animated film? In 2019 Raimi was interviewed by Yahoo! and said he always thought about the frustrated movie

I think about her all the time, it’s hard not to, because every summer another Spider-Man movie comes out! So when you have an unborn baby, you can’t help but think what it could have been. But I try to focus on what will be, and not look at the past.

According to rumors, Tobey Maguire was very happy playing Spider-Man again, so he would not hesitate to return. On the other hand, Kirsten Dunst, in charge of bringing Mary Jane to life, said in a recent interview that she would like to reprise the character, so everything seems ready for Spider-Man 4 to be made.

In the original plans, we would see Vulture as the main villain, and Anne Hathaway would play Felicia Hardy / Black Cat (and a few years later she played Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises). According to Giant Freaking Robot, Raimi was not happy with the script and that was one of the reasons why it could not be finalized at the time.

As divisive as Spider-Man 3 was, it was an emotional close for the main characters, instead, The Amazing Spider-Man was canceled before the third movie, so fans are campaigning on social media with the hashtag. # MakeTAS3 (make The Amazing Spider-Man 3), and it is planned that on December 25th they will make it a worldwide trend to try to convince Sony to produce it.

