Spend 1,200 pesos to see Tom Holland’s movie for free

The start of 2022 is key for the ‘Uncharted’ franchise, on January 28 the PlayStation 5 will receive ‘Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection’, the collection with ‘Uncharted 4’ and ‘The Lost Legacy’. For February Sony Pictures will release the movie inspired by the game, starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sulivan.

To celebrate the two releases of the franchise, PlayStation revealed a limited time promotion in Mexico. People who pre-order the game will be able to receive a ticket to see the ‘Uncharted’ movie.

PlayStation clarifies that it will only apply to users who reserve the game in its digital version on the PlayStation Store from December 7 to February 3, 2022. Users who purchase the game will receive an email with the coupon that can be redeemed before March 31, 2022.

Coupons are only valid in traditional Cinemex theaters throughout the country, valid for any day of the week. The company clarifies that only one ticket will be delivered per PSN account that reserves the title.

‘Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection’ is priced at $ 50 on the PSN, remembering that digital games include an extra tax, leaving it at $ 57.99. At the current exchange rate, it would be around 1,200 pesos.