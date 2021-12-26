Sommer Ray surprises with his Christmas outfit

United States.- When it was thought that there could not be something better to close the year, Sommer ray comes to say with permission. The influencer gave what to talk about thanks to her outfit to celebrate Christmas and she used only Photographs To create a “dress”, these images are of her in different photographic sessions, paying homage to everything done in the year.

Via Instagram Sommer Ray was where she shared such a fun but daring idea because the photographs were the only thing that covered her. A total of 10 images where it was more than evident that the center of attention was the wardrobe, few or never seen before and that is what makes the idea of ​​Sommer Ray unique, who received the applause and praise because his figure was exposed in the middle.

These images were printed on the classic photographic paper and unit with a thread that ran through holes in its edges that apparently joined at the back. In total there were 5 collages that decorated the sculptural figure by Sommer Ray. Among some of the photos that can be seen, it is the same model who appears in them and in some more with people who helped her behind the camera.

Sommer Ray made him lose his mind with such an unexpected session | Photo: Instagram Sommer Ray

Nor can it be left out the arrangement that Sommer Ray had for this unexpected session, his hair and great makeup were part of the touch to make it even better. The publication was accompanied with a Christmas message, “Merry Christmas, my love”, which only sparked endless comments to express how incredible his idea was, “It may sound crazy, but I literally need to borrow a couple of Polaroids to an art project I’m doing, “they told him.

With only a few hours, Sommer Ray’s publication has more than 606 thousand reactions and is increasing. Although it is something rarely seen, for the influencer it is common to be the center of attention with crazy ideas especially with her clothes, you just need to see her Instagram a little to verify it and that is when she has a dream figure like hers , everything can be possible.

Sommer Ray’s outfit is very careful and detailed | Photo: Instagram Sommer Ray

Now her followers are looking forward to the end of the year, as they hope that Sommer Ray has something prepared for such an event, they know that the model always surprises them and they expect the best of the best to start 2022 with a big smile.