Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello host a glamorous Christmas Eve dinner with friends and family

Sophia Vergara The hostess that will be the most this Christmas season.

The America has talent The 49-year-old judge threw a sexy Christmas Eve Dinner with husband Joe Manganiello.They celebrated the party with friends and family.

“Merry Christmas dear,” Vergara wrote. Photo Sitting on Manganello’s lap, against the backdrop of a sparkling gold and silver Christmas tree.

She wore a long-sleeved jade green dress with embroidered curves, sweetheart neckline and lace side slits. The look was completed with a pair of metallic silver crocodile leather platform stilettos. Manganiello, 44, wore a burgundy button-down shirt with his wife.

Vergara had previously scoffed at the festivities. Gold and brown tablecloths She put it together, as well as a Grinch-themed flower arrangement AND a Jack Skellington Cake.

The meeting was attended by Vergo’s son, Manolo, 30, and members of his family. They also had their chihuahua and baguette bubbles, Dressed for the Occasion Adorable Santa Costume.

Sophia vergara

Sofia Vergara / Instagram

The Modern family Alam then shared photos. From his normal Christmas morning, for which he wore a hood with leaf print and a manganel or a black T-shirt, they opened the gifts on the bed.

The couple’s family got together over Christmas with seasonal greetings from friends and fans in the comment section. “I love you happy holidays [sic], “Heidi Klum wrote. “I’m glad you liked the pillow I gave you. Merry Merry, ”he wrote. Eric Stone Street. Paris Hilton Heart commented with eye emojis.

Manganiello, who celebrated his sixth anniversary with Vergara last month, before people were furious about spending quality time with his wife during COVID-19 infections.

“The best [about social distancing] I have dinner together every night, I don’t have to travel, I’m always here, I’ll see her, ”Manganello said in March.