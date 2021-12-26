Selena Gomez, Molly Shannon and Diane Lane, in three series not to be missed

Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building. In principle, the task was the most complicated: accompany two comedy legends and join a duo that has worked perfectly for decades. The advantage for Selena Gomez, former child star, pop singer, and gossip hitter, was that anything she did with Steve Martin and Martin Short if it wasn’t a bummer would be accepted as a good attempt on her part. However, the great surprise of the series created by Martin and John Hoffman is that Gomez was a valuable member of the new and unexpected trio. In fiction Martin is a retired actor with a lot of idle time who is dedicated to listening podcasts from true crime like his neighbors from the old building in Manhattan, Oliver (Short) and Mabel, the role that Gomez plays. Beyond the back and forth between the comedians, the actress brings an edge of ironic humor, an acidity that combines perfectly with the tempo of veteran actors. In addition, thanks to Mabel’s story, the series gains in nuances, drama and, yes, also in a current look that distances it from the museum piece. A season. Available on Star +

Molly Shannon, an unforgettable comedian HBO Max

Molly Shannon in The Other Two. For many the name of Molly Shannon will not sound too well known. However, for the cultists of North American comedy, the 57-year-old actress has been a fundamental pillar of the genre for at least two decades, a member of the cast of Saturday night Live In the times of Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, among many others, and a supporting actor in every comedy that has been made in Hollywood from the nineties onwards, in recent times Shannon seems to have specialized in embodying funny, problematic and always very very peculiar. And that’s what it does in The Other Two, written by Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly, two young comedians who, like her, were trained in Saturday night Live. In this fiction, Shannon plays Pat, the loving but eccentric mother of Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver), two young people without much professional – or personal – luck who must deal with the fact that their younger brother becomes immensely famous and moved with his provincial mother to New York City, the scene of his repeated failures. Two seasons. Available on HBO Max.