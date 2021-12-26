San Luis reinforces its attack for the Clausura 2022 tournament

The presentation this week of the Argentine midfielder Rubens Sambueza and that of the Uruguayan forward Abel hernandez they will place the saint Louis, branch of Atlético de Madrid, as one of the teams of best attack at Closing tournament 2022.

Last Wednesday the Uruguayan coach’s team Marcelo mendez confirmed to Sambueza, the best assistant in the league in the last two tournaments, who is expected to make a good pair with his compatriot German Berterame, who shared the leadership of the scorers of the past Apertura.

Added to the possibility that the two Argentines will get along well and be one of the attacking pairs of the championship has been added the arrival this Sunday of Hernández, who at the age of 31 is in a good moment of his career and will join the line offensive of the whole.

???????? What did Santa give Atlético de San Luis? ???? ???????? 9️⃣ Welcome to your new home, @abelhernandez_ ! pic.twitter.com/RGduc8A3r1 – Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) December 25, 2021

Member of the Uruguayan team that reached the round of 16 in the Brazil World Cup, the player has experience in the league of his country, in Italy, in England, Russia, Qatar and Brazil, where he comes from, after fulfilling his contract with him Fluminense.

St. Louis ranked twelfth in the past Opening and was eliminated by Santos Laguna in the reclassification, which allowed coach Méndez to rest his players and start the preseason with time to start the tournament well.

With nine goals from Berterame, who tied for the leading scorers with the Uruguayan Nicolás López of the Tigres UANL, San Luis had a good performance in attack, but its weak point was defense.

For the Clausura the team hired the Mexicans Andres Iniestra Y Ramon Juarez, who are expected to strengthen the defense that received 23 goals in the Apertura and was one of the five most punished.

The team will debut at the Closure next January 6, when he will play at his stadium in San Luis Potosi, center of the country, against the Pachuca.

With information from EFE