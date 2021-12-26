Rockstar Games Website Updates With Possible Bully 2 Announcement

Although it is not a fact, it seems that the Rockstar Games website has been updated with a possible Bully 2 announcement. This month, rumors began to surface that the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 Rockstar classic was not only going to be finally produced, but that it was going to be unveiled soon. Since then, conflicting rumors have emerged that Rockstar Games has reworked Bully, but that it is a remastering of the first game, not Bully 2.

Unfortunately for now there is no way of knowing who is right and who is not. And, of course, it is possible that both are wrong. Be that as it may, there seems to be more evidence now that something is up with the series, and we can be hopeful that it will be the announcement of Bully 2.

Possible Bully 2 announcement

On the page of Reddit dedicated to Bully 2Fans of the Rockstar Games series have noted that the Rockstar Games website has been updated with a new logo, the same one the company used at E3 2005 just before the original game was announced. At first glance, this seems like a hint of a possible Bully 2 announcement, or at least that something Bully-related is going on, but for now, this cannot be confirmed.

At the time of publication, Rockstar Games has not addressed this speculation in any way.a, and this will not change. Not only has he not commented on anything about Bully or Bully 2 thus far, but he generally does not comment on rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of the speculative and unofficial variety.