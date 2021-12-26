Robert Downey Jr doesn’t rule out returning as Iron Man

Since we saw the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Marvel Studios fans want to see Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man again.

We know perfectly well that death is not always the end for the great characters of Marvel studios. But for now, it looks like we won’t see Iron Man / Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) in a long time, although you never have to lose hope.

In a recent interview, Robert Downey Jr He was talking about the film career of Tom holland, the young actor who played Spider-man and with which he created a great friendship outside the movie sets.

Look, Tom Holland won’t be playing Spider-Man when he’s 37 years old. At least I hope not, “he began. And when you’re in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, there is a feeling that all life begins there and ends there. But there is also life outside. I can confirm this. I was there, I did that, I got the shirt ». Says Robert Downey Jr.

“It’s funny, I ran into Keanu Reeves the other day, somewhere in Malibu, I think,” continued Robert Downey Jr. “And he told me he just finished filming The Matrix again. He had returned to that world he once occupied. I asked him how he felt: “Like being in Australia.” What I’m saying is that there was a Spider-Man before Tom Holland and there will be a Spider-Man after Tom Holland. That’s a fact, Tom. Sorry”.

He also talked about a possible return to Marvel Studios.

Robert Downey Jr He is aware that he will not play Iron Man again, although he left the door open, because the future you never know what it may bring you.

Well… I’ve gotten off, for now. Real world to save. But never say never. Affirmed Robert Downey Jr.

Now the actor is preparing his new films. Is currently shooting All-Star Weekend, which is about two friends who start a great rivalry for their favorite American basketball player. But he is also preparing Sherlock Holmes 3, a new installment where he will play the most famous detective in the world.

You can see all the Iron Man movies starring Robert Downey Jr on the Disney + platform by following this link.