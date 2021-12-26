Robert Downey Jr. admits he “identified with Tony Stark” in ‘Iron Man’ because of his addiction past – Movie News

The actor had an interview with Stephen Colbert during SuperBowl and has been very candid about the effect his past has had on him.

Robert Downey Jr. has been playing Tony Stark since Iron Man, the film that would begin the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was released in 2008. More than a decade in which both he and his character have grown and matured. In an interview with Stephen Colbert during SuperBowl, the actor spoke about the impact the MCU has had on his life and how the past of addictions he has managed to overcome has influenced him.

Colbert confesses that he was very happy for him when he saw him become Hombre de Hierro and he asks if he felt the love of the public, if he welcomed him at that time after he was a promising actor who went through many personal problems. Downey acknowledges that he managed to make up for his mistakes. And it’s definitely something you can be proud of..

I could relate to Tony Stark a lot when I played him. A man who needs a dose of ‘ouch’

“When you go through a period of real humiliation … I speak from my own experience when seeing it with other people, I think you have to recognize them for having dusted themselves off,” confesses the actor from Avengers: Endgame, “I hate to say this but it is something very American . Build something, break it and come back again. In a strange way, it’s a hero’s journey“.

The interpreter, who was struggling with addiction problems in the late 90s, is grateful that this happened before the arrival of the internet in a massive way. “I was very lucky that my misbehavior took place in a pre-internet era. I think I’ve always had a bit of morale and tried to do the right thing. That doesn’t count for much,” continues Downey.

The actor has been sober since 2003 and thanks his wife, Susan Levin, for helping him through the process. Meditation, yoga, and wing chun have been key practices in his rehabilitation. Now he has become the quintessential mentor to Marvel and, specifically, Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the sequels. A figure that fits him perfectly.

