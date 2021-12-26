Rihanna celebrates Christmas with a tender photo of her childhood

Rihanna used his Instagram is Christmas to post a cute picture of herself in an orange t-shirt and pants from the 1980s alongside Santa claus in what was a tender gift that fans appreciated.

While there were no captions on the post, fans quickly flooded the pop star’s comment section to wish her a Merry Christmas and praise how cute she was when she was little.

While Rihanna reacted to the rumors of her alleged pregnancy with good humor – as well as denying she was pregnant – the star gave a glimpse of the only girl in her life at the moment, herself with the photos of the memory chest.

Rihanna remembers her childhood this Christmas

Although the singer has yet to post about her Christmas plans for today, the innocence in the post about the star’s childhood is surely winning our hearts and millions of fans.

As one user wrote, “MY FAVORITE ERA OF RIHANNA”. Another user wrote: “Santa has nothing with you for the good that you do.” The photo earned 3,358,341 “likes” from its 114 million followers on Instagram.

How we reveal you in The Truth NewsRihanna will be re-releasing all her albums along with exclusive merch so her fans hoped her Christmas gift to them would be more details of the project, but the retro photo did not disappoint.

Rihanna pregnant?

Rihanna denies being pregnant



After rumors started that Rihanna might be expecting her first child alongside the rapper A $ AP Rocky because of the orange outfit she wore when she was honored as National hero in Barbados that made her look with a belly.

However, after DM’s interaction with a fan, Rihanna cleared up rumors about being pregnant and rejected any possibility of pregnancy but has repeatedly spoken out about her desire to be a mother.

