Return to Hogwarts, The Peacemaker, and Euphoria, in January on HBO

These are the main titles that will premiere in January on HBO. We start the year with the most anticipated reunion: that of the entire cast of the saga Harry Potter in the special Return to hogwarts, which commemorates the 20th anniversary of the saga. In addition, the spin-off of the film arrives Suicide squad, focused on The peacemaker, a series created by James gunn and starring John Cena that promises laughter and blood in abundance.

January is a month of returns: it does, finally, Euphoria, with its second season on the 10th; but so do the hilarious Los Gemstone, Call me Kat and the acclaimed Superman & Lois, all of them with their second installment, which arrives on January 9, 11 and 13, respectively.

SERIES

January 1st

HARRY POTTER: RETURN TO HOGWARTS. Special program

This special retrospective invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time as it brings together Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other beloved cast members and filmmakers of all eight films from Harry Potter for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the first film in the franchise, Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

January 5

The cleaning girl New serie

A drama series that centers on Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian doctor, whose son Luca is diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. Leaving her husband Marco in the Philippines, Thony arrives in the United States seeking urgent medical treatment for her son, but when the only compatible bone marrow donor withdraws and her visa expires, Thony finds herself trapped in Las Vegas, forced to Support your son by working as a cleaning worker alongside his Filipina sister-in-law Fiona.

After accidentally witnessing a murder, Thony is recruited by mobster Arman Morales to use his medical skills as a “cleaner”, erasing evidence of mob crimes. Crossing into a world of gray morals, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from his family while cleaning crime scenes and avoiding the law, playing by his own rules in a dangerous criminal underworld.

January 9th

THE GEMSTONE. Season 2

January 10

EUPHORIA. Season 2

January 11

CALL ME KAT. Season 2

12th of January

NAOMI. New serie

From the Oscar nominee / Emmy winner Ava duvernay Y Jill blankenship from Arrow, and starring Kaci walfall In the title role, this new DC series follows a teenage girl’s journey from her small Northwest town to the heights of the Multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown, Naomi sets out to discover her origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

January 13th

THE PEACEMAKER. New serie

This new series tells the origins of The peacemaker, a superhero dedicated body and soul to establishing world peace but who is willing to use the power of weapons to achieve it.

SUPERMAN & LOIS. Season 2

January 17

SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE. New serie

Sam is a true Kansas citizen on the surface, but on the inside, she struggles to fit into the mold of her hometown. Dealing with loss and acceptance, she discovers herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up.

January 20

FRINGE. Complete series

January 21st

LOST FAG. Complete series

January 25

THE GOLDEN AGE. New serie

The American Golden Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between old ways and new systems, and between huge fortunes won and lost. With this transformation as a backdrop, The golden age HBO begins in 1882 with the move of young Marian Brook (Jacobson) from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after her father’s death to live with her wealthy aunts. Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon).

Accompanied by Peggy scott (Benton), an aspiring writer looking for a fresh start, Marian is unexpectedly embroiled in a social war between one of her aunts, the daughter of old wealth, and her wildly wealthy neighbors, a ruthless railroad magnate and his ambitious wife, George (Spector) and Bertha Russell (Coon). Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the rules already established by society or will she forge her own path?

January 31

LEGENDARY. Season 2

SHAMELESS. Complete series

MOM. Complete series

ORIGINAL FILMS

January 27th

THE FALLOUT

High school student Vada navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with your family, friends, and worldview are forever altered.

FILMS

January 18

SPACE JAM: NEW LEGENDS

January 27th

REMINISCENCE