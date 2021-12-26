Renewal of ‘Pol’ Fernández with Cruz Azul goes through difficulties

Sources assured ESPN that Fernández’s financial claims are to win twice; the player’s environment denies that such a raise was requested

Cruz Azul and Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández are in negotiations, but far from reaching a renewal agreement, six months and a week after concluding his contract with the cement team.

One of the key players in winning the league title last May, ‘Pol’ Fernández will conclude his current relationship with La Maquina on June 30, 2022 and could emigrate freely as of July 1 in case you do not reach an agreement to continue in Cruz Azul.

‘Pol’ Fernández took advantage of the assistance of ‘Piojo’ Alvarado to match the cards Imago7

Sources assured ESPN that the board had some rapprochement with the 30-year-old Argentine footballer and his father and representative, Gustavo Fernández, to work on a two-year renewal proposal, however, the Argentine’s economic claims are well above Cruz Azul’s exit offer.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“Of course there is an intention that it will stay; He was already offered to renew his contract, but by no means winning double, there is no way“A source with knowledge of the negotiations told this medium.

In Fernández’s environment, on the contrary, they affirm that such a salary increase has not been requested and that the player has performed in a great way at Cruz Azul since he returned from the loan with Boca Juniors at the end of 2020.

What’s more, they assure that he has a market of several clubs that are interested in signing him as a free player next summerTherefore, the urgency is on the side of Cruz Azul and not on ‘Pol’ Fernández, who feels comfortable and happy at the club and would like to continue, as long as the renewal offer satisfies him.