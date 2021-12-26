Release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reboot of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’

In 1990, the American network NBC premiered ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’, a series that it would become a global phenomenon with the adventures of a young man who crossed the entire country to live with his wealthy uncles. Almost 20 years later, an amateur short film would appear proposing the same thing but with a dramatic tone.

The approach was liked so much that there was a bid to convert this concept into series. It’s called ‘Bel-Air’ and it will be released in 2022 by Peacock. So let’s go over everything we know about this dramatic comedy reboot.

The history

This is the official synopsis of ‘Bel-Air’, which rather than tell us about the story itself, tells us what to expect from Will’s arrival at Uncle Phil’s mansion. We can assume that the foundations, in this sense, will remain.

Set in present-day America, ‘Bel-Air’ is a one-hour serialized dramatic analogy to the ’90s sitcom’ The Prince of Bel-Air ‘that addresses the original premise: Will’s complicated odyssey from the streets of the West. from Philadelphia to the mansions of Bel-Ari. With a reimagined vision, ‘Bel-Air’ will delve deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and prejudices that were impossible to explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still offering swagger and nods to the original series.

In addition, the series has already secured a season 2.

The cast





Jabari banks He is the next Prince of Bel-Air as we learned last September. According to what we are told, the young man shares many traits with Will Smith: from West Philadelphia, a versatile artist and basketball fan.

In addition, we already know all those who make up the main cast: Adrian holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco jones as Hilary Banks, Akira akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola like Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones like Jazz and Simone joy jones like Lisa.

The responsible

As you know, the series is based on the movie fan of Morgan cooper, who has been hired as a scriptwriter for this new series. TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson They will act as showrunners, with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith as producers.

The filming

The production of the first season has already been carried out since this autumn.

The release date

February 13, 2022 (Super Bowl) will be when we can see the first episode of ‘Bel-Air’. As there is no Peacock in Spain, at the moment we do not know how we will see this new series. It may come to SkyShowtime, presumed future home of this type of original, but we have no news about it.

Trailer

This past Tuesday from Peacock they released the first teaser trailer for ‘Bel-Air’, in which we see the new “Will” reclaiming his underwater throne.