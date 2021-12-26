Raúl Jiménez, among the 10 most undervalued players in the Premier League

From almost having a value of 30 million dollars to being priced at just over 22 million, Raúl Jiménez was one of the Premier League players that was devalued the most

Raúl Jiménez appears in seventh place of the 10 most undervalued players in the Premier league, at the end of 2021. The Wolverhampton forward returned from an injury that sidelined him for several months from the courts and it has cost him to be the leader of his team again.

Getty Images

The Wolverhampton striker reported a drop of six million euros in his market value, according to the Transfermarkt portal, which went from being listed at 28 million euros to just 22.

The list of 10 most undervalued players in the Premier League are Harry Keane of Tottenham and Jack Grealish of Manchester City, who lost 20 million euros in their market value. Behind them are Kevin de Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo, Aubameyang, who had a fall of 10 million euros.

Before Raúl Jiménez, there is Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham in the Premier League, and below the Wolverhampton striker are Rob Holding of Arsenal, Raheem Sterling of Manchester City and Jadon Sancho of Manchester United.

Raúl Jiménez’s team, Wolverhampton, also lost 4.9 percent of its value in 2021, as did 16 other Premier League teams. The only teams that managed to increase their value were Aston Villa, Leeds United and Brentford.

Raúl Jiménez, in the current season, has played in 17 games and scored three goals in the Premier League, while he has stood out with the Mexican National Team, in which he scored a goal on his return to Tricolor.

Raúl Jiménez, in 2021, tried to regain his level, which led him to be one of the best forwards in the championship in England, although his price ended up falling by six million euros.