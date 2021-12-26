Ramón García, image of the Chimes and New Year’s Eve: “I hate Christmas”

The popular TV host, Ramon Garcia, is about to live a new chapter in terms of broadcasts of the Chimes. This year, for the first time, the television will chimes on Twitch next to the ‘streamer’ Ibai Llanos. “I’m very excited,” Ramontxu himself acknowledged a few weeks ago when the news was made official.

The image of Ramón García is associated with the Christmas season after giving the Chimes so many times on television, especially on TVE. However, the Bilbao man has recognized in a recent interview in ‘El País’, that he likes Christmas rather little. In fact, he hates it.

The ‘streamer’ confirmed that Ramón García will accompany him in the Chimes 2021

Ramontxu has explained why he is not very fond of these important dates. “I have presented 18 Chimes in four decades, 16 Telepassions, 14 New Year’s Eve specials. But i hate christmas. My parents were hoteliers, and at this time they were always working, we went against the others. That has stuck with me since I was a child, “acknowledges the presenter.

In addition, last summer the news of his separation from Patricia Cerezo was known, so he was asked how he faces his first Christmas apart. “I don’t know, frankly. I’m not a Christmas lover “Ramón García was sincere.