‘Qatar 2022 will be the best participation of the Tri away from home’

The Qatar World Cup will be historic for Mexico, he considered it that way Jaime Lozano, technician who won the bronze medal in the last Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020. And it is that on his way to Tokyo, the ‘Jimmy’ worked very closely with Gerardo Martino, coach of Tri Mayor, and for that reason he is convinced of that, from the hand of ‘Tata’, the National selection will have a historic participation in the next World Cup.

“I know how the structure is, I had to be inside and what they are doing is fabulous and I am very grateful and affectionate to Gerardo Martino, and he is a great coach, who has a long journey and has done things quite well and I am convinced that it will be Mexico’s best participation in the World Cup away from home, “he told RECORD.

Even part of the confidence and security that Lozano has in that Mexico will have a good share in Qatar, it’s the mix of seasoned players with rookies, which will work well for Martino.

“It is the moment, it is now because of that experience of the players who have already lived many World Cups and these others that bring hope and hunger, for me those groups are the best, in which you have both sides, that group management of those of upstairs and that wanting to eat all of the young people. For me from where you see it, they have a great technical director on top of it, everything is going to turn out very well.

“All (the players) are very good, that’s why they are in the Selection. Watching the games and sometimes training sessions with Gerardo Martino, they have everything and it is like the perfect combination of a very good generation that Gerardo Martino has managed very well, who come with an important process, who are referents and players of great weight in their clubs, those that are in Europe, some more that will surely go there, “he said.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: MEXICAN SELECTION: HUGO SÁNCHEZ REQUESTS THE CALL FOR JAVIER HERNÁNDEZ