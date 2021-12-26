Premier League: Marcelo Flores will be able to debut with Arsenal, before the losses by Covid-19

Lace casualties due to Covid-19 infections in the Premier League, have prompted teams to make some changes leading up to their duels this weekend.

One of them is Arsenal, where coach Mikel Arteta called to the Mexican Marcelo Flores to train with the first team for this Sunday’s game against Norwich City.

Arsenal suffered the casualties of Albert Sambi, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers, who tested positive for Covid-19. Since the Mexican arrived at the Gunners, he is considered one of the team’s promises and in case the absences persist, the young footballer could be called up for the first time by Arteta to have a chance to debut with the English team.

Currently Arsenal is in fourth place overall in the Premier, just one place away from getting their direct ticket to the league, while Norwich City ranks last in the table.

* Photo: Arsenal

NEWS ABOUT THE BOOSTER AND MICRON VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How protected are you against micron, according to the vaccine against Covid-19 that you have?

-Mexican Booster Vaccine: How to Register Older Adults Online

-What are the 5 symptoms of the micron variant?

-How many cases of micron are there in Mexico, where are they and why were they infected?

-Booster vaccine vs micron: What is the biological Covid-19 that protects the most?

-Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus?