Premier League | Boxing Day: The history and origin of Boxing Day: Why it is celebrated every December 26

Clike all myths, The legend of the ‘Day of the box’, has various theories of how it arose. One of them says that its origin comes from the feudal period, since the nobles, after Christmas, They gave their servants boxes of food left over from the previous lavish meals and dinners in the form of thanks.

It is also said that, the day after christmas, employees attend their work with a box where their employers left them money. Those who do not believe in the legends, assure that it is called like that because of the always fact that the after christmas day, the streets are lined with boxes of children’s gifts.

Among all of them, there is one that directly relates the Boxing day with football. A historical date within the world of this sport, perhaps, for which it is really impossible to suspend matches a December 26.

The appearance of football on Boxing Day

The sporting history of this celebration dates back to the year 1860. The Sheffield Football Club I played against him Hallam Football Club the first game in the history of football, which ended up winning the home team 2-0. This duel was played on December 26 of that year, in the middle of the Boxing Day festival. The first rules of football were included in this meeting.

Nevertheless, we must go back to December 26, 1888 to find the first official Boxing Day in history, in the inaugural season (1888-89) of the newly created Football League, the first professional football league on the planet.

Only two games were played in the first meeting of this traditional day, with disastrous results for the local teams: the Preston North End I give a hand to the West Bromwich (0-5), and the Bolton wanderers conquered the fiefdom of Derby County (23). This date has been maintained throughout the official English football calendar until today, except for the stops suffered by the competition as a result of the war conflicts. Thus, from 1915 to 1918 the first stop occurred, motivated by the First World War. Between 1939 and 1945, both years inclusive, the competition was also stopped due to World War II.

Moreover, in 11 different seasons: in the years 1897, 1909, 1920, 1926, 1937, 1948, 1954, 1965, 1971, 1976 and 1982, All the matches of the day were played on December 27, so technically those years there were no Boxing day. Therefore, they have been disputed to date 111 editions of Boxing Day since its establishment in the 1888-89 season, with the exceptions already mentioned.

However, since I started the Premier league modern in season 1992-93, Boxing Day it has always been contested on December 26.

* Photo: Reuters

