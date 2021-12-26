‘Ponchito’ González seeks to stand out in the World Cup

The Mexican midfielder from Rayados from Monterrey, Alfonso ‘Ponchito’ González, assures that the squad is ready to compete in all aspects in the Club World Cup and be one of the leading teams in this contest.

“Now in the preseason we have to work well on the physical issue, especially for the start of the tournament and arrive in a good way also at the Club World CupIt is also a great tournament that we earned the opportunity to be there, and as I have said since I arrived in Monterrey, ‘This team is there to be a protagonist and to be competitive in all the tournaments in which it participates,’ “he said in a talk. with RECORD.

González knows the great depth and level they have in the Rayados de Monterrey team, which is why the main goal is competing to win and break that outstanding debt in the Club World Cup.

“That is a debt we owe to ourselves (Club World Cup), we know that we have a very vast squad and that we must always fight to be in the best places. We know also that being part of an institution this big the demand is high, “he said.

The midfielder made an analysis of what he achieved in 2021 with Rayados, where they won the Concachampions, they went to the Liguilla in the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, in itself it was a good year.

“So we have things to improve, although we got the Concachampions and we qualified for the Liguilla, which was also one of our objectives, which was the main one to be in the first four, but whatever it was, it was qualified, but it could not be continued moving forward and that only remains to do some analysis and see what was done and what was not done, “he concluded.