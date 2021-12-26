Player dies in full match in Algeria due to blow to the head

The game was played this Christmas Saturday in the second division of that country.

Player dies in the middle of the game after receiving a blow to the head

For: Samuel Reyes DEC. 25. 2021

This Saturday the Algerian player Sofianes Loukar of MS Saïda of the Algerian second division died in the middle of the game after receiving a blow to the head, being treated and collapsing minutes later on the field.

The footballer was a player in the second division of that country, he was 30 years old.

the cause of his death was a head injury after falling on the pitch at the Habib Bouakeul stadium in Oran and hitting his head when he was contesting an aerial ball with a rival player.

The action took place in the 26th minute of the first half of a match on matchday 10 of Algerian Ligue 2.

After receiving the first assists, he returned to the field, before collapsing ten minutes later and never getting up again, according to the newspaper ‘El Khabar’.

The president of the National League of Amateur Football (LNFA), Ali Malek, was shocked by the tragedy and offered his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.