Photo: Robert Downey Jr.’s new look awakens theories of his return to the MCU

Disney / Marvel | Frazer Harrison / Getty Images



Following Chris Evans’s confirmed return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), what could be better news for fans?

Marvel Studios // Disney



The answer is obvious: the return of Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark. Of course, given Iron-Man’s fate in Avengers: EndgameHow could this be possible?

Marvel studios



Ah … the capricious goodness of the multiverses: in social networks more and more theories arise speculating that the good Robert will reappear as Tony Stark thanks to the timeline of Black widow, or, to the alternatives of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In any case, the new profile photo that Robert posted on his networks only served to arouse more suspicion. After years of presenting himself to the digital world wearing a funny tiger costume, the actor opted for a “new look.” Check out:

New look … pic.twitter.com/O47a2XFoiW – Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) January 25, 2021

That of “new” is very relative. To tell the truth, Robert Downey Jr. seems to be married to his facet as Iron-Man, but is it just a matter of style? Is a Stark cameo in Marvel preparing?

Unfortunately for the fans, Tony is unlikely to reprise his role as Iron-Man, despite being born for the role. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the interpreter made his “cycle closing” clear:

“I already did everything I could with that character … I need to do other things (…) I am lucky and will be eternally grateful to have ended up where I am, but my war (in the MCU) is over”

In that same interview, Robert was questioned about rumors that Iron-Man would be returning specifically for the movie Black Widow, a plot centered on a time where Stark was still alive. The actor denied such a possibility … at least with him involved.

Marvel studios



Still, it’s hard to resist an upcoming cameo in phase 4. Would you like Robert Downey Jr. to reconsider his decision to walk away from Marvel? Do you have any interesting theories involving his new look? Tell us in the comments.

