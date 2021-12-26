PHOTO: Find a chicken head in your KFC order and the networks are filled with humor and outrage

From the company they declare to be “really surprised” and assure that they are already investigating what happened.

Gabrielle, a woman from Twickenham, UK, got a nasty surprise recently at a local KFC where she ordered a bag of fried wings, which she discovered were other less palatable parts of the chicken. Specific, a whole head with beak and eyes, battered with the famous fried dough of the fast food chain.

Gabrielle posted a head shot on the @takeawaytrauma Instagram account and left a 2-star review on the JustEat website.

The users of the networks did not take in reacting to the photo, some with humor and others with disgust and indignation.

“At least you know (the chicken) is real,” one person joked.

“I really wish I could go back 2 minutes in time when I haven’t seen this yet,” wrote another.

“If you can’t bear that your food is a dead animal, then you shouldn’t be eating meat“another user scolded Gabrielle.

For their part, KFC representatives told The Sun that they were “really surprised by this photo” and that they are investigating how it could have happened.

“Simply put, we serve real chicken, and we’re proud of it, but this has clearly escaped the strict processes and controls established with our suppliers, partners and teams, who prepare everything at the moment in our restaurants “, they pointed out. They also announced that they have already” implemented more measures “with their suppliers and have retrained their teams to prevent something so it happens again.