Paul Pettani says it was a strange time to go public with his speeches with Johnny Depp about Amber Heard

Paul Pettani talks about his “unpleasant feeling” when his speeches with former co-star Johnny Depp (pictured from 2015) were read in court. (Photo: REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch)

Paul Pettani Says he got an “unpleasant feeling” while texting with a friend and ex-boyfriend. Costar Johnny Depp When Debbie’s Libel Lawsuit Against British Tabloid Is Pierced Sun Last year. A British court ultimately dismissed Depp’s claim that the newspaper’s reference to him as a “wife beater” was defamatory. Allegations of abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard. An attempt was subsequently made to appeal the verdict. Denied, Deb started a $ 50 million libel lawsuit against I Heard filed a petition for divorce in 2016.

During the court hearing in the summer of 2020, the text messages exchanged between Depp and Pettani in 2013 and 2014 were made public. Pirates of the Caribbean Island The star’s legal counsel has denied the reports of leaks, saying the actor had suggested “burning” his then-girlfriend Heard. Then, “Let’s drown it before we burn it !!!” Depp’s texts are said to have described his use of alcohol and “pills.”

A New interview with Independent, Vandavision Star Pettani was wary of discussing the “very strange” situation with him. Mordecai Y Tourist Co-star.

“I think this is the hardest thing to talk about, and I think I’m stoking the fire,” the Emmy nominee noted.

“It’s a weird time,” he said of Depp’s legal involvement. “The strange thing is that you suddenly have one of the weirdest newspapers in London, and their lawyers have been going through your texts for the last 10 years. Can you imagine what it would be like for a group of lawyers? Have you seen each and every one of your emails and text messages for 10 years? I think it’s an unpleasant feeling. I can say it. “

For Botany, it was sad that the news was made public. The actor, who is married to Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Connelly, cited another incident in which his privacy was violated.

The story continues

“Many years ago Jennifer and I had an argument on the subway about who was taking the kids out of school,” he shared, and the track was recorded, prompting media reports that the couple was breaking up. “Someone at my children’s school asked if they knew their parents were getting divorced. I didn’t realize that I had signed a Faustian deal with the devil to give up my privacy when I was an actor. “

Deb, meanwhile, finally publicly called it “Hollywood’s negligence.” In an interview he sunday time In August, he describes himself as “a man, an actor, in an unpleasant and chaotic situation for the last few years.”

He added: “I went through what I found. But, in the end, this particular arena of my life was so ridiculous… “